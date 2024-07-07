Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $14.60 Million Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,242 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $14,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,121. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.16 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.81 and a 200 day moving average of $179.20.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,992,195. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

