Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $16.24 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 119.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,374 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $16,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.12.

First Solar Stock Down 3.9 %

FSLR stock traded down $8.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.12. 2,474,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,668. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.29 and its 200-day moving average is $187.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.