Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $16.41 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 12.1% during the first quarter. The firm owned 561,532 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,114 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Omnicell were worth $16,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 321,488.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,374,000 after buying an additional 674,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $18,802,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 12,425.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,731,000 after buying an additional 478,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $13,687,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Stock Performance

OMCL stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,502. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicell last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

