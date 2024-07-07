Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $16.57 Million Stock Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 33.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,358,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,156,123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,234,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 78,440 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Ur-Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,057. Ur-Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $395.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Free Report ) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%. On average, analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URG shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.40 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ur-Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $88,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $89,524.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $88,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $279,266. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

