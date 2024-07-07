Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $16.80 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,161 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $16,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,103,000 after buying an additional 691,096 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 355,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,403,000 after buying an additional 124,454 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after acquiring an additional 657,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. 6,710,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,407,131. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.79.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

