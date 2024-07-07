Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $17.46 Million Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,516,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,939 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $17,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 716.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

DEA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. 486,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,704. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 530.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.