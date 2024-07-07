Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $17.84 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 448,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,955 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $17,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $265,777,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Yum China by 23,769.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,313,000 after buying an additional 3,152,269 shares during the period. PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $42,891,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,139,000 after purchasing an additional 582,792 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,347,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,289,000 after purchasing an additional 513,615 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

