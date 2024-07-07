Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $18.27 Million Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $18,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 914.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $63,856,809.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,754,315 shares in the company, valued at $63,349,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $63,856,809.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,754,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,349,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at $335,770.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,014,817 shares of company stock worth $69,682,572.

Shares of USAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,221. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. Research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 512.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on USAC shares. Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

