Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $18.41 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $18,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $339,283,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $178,361,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,333,000 after purchasing an additional 151,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $386.87. 859,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,939. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $391.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.62.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

