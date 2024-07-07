Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $28.19 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,384 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $28,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 138,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

