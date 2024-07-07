Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $31.39 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 692,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $31,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $46.52 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

