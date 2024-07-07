Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $32.63 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,613 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $32,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 162.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

JBT opened at $90.55 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.82. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.04.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

