Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $32.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 408,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.48 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

