Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,708 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $18,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,154,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 36,758 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 57,758 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 92,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 92,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HY traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.74. 78,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,681. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HY has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HY

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.