Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $30,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $182.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

