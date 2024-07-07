Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 216.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,183 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $17,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth $2,383,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3,740.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,964,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,447,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

PAVE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 944,331 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

