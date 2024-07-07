Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 445,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,525 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $17,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 409.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:IIIN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 89,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,143. The stock has a market cap of $579.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.89 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

About Insteel Industries

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.