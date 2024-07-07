Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 115,203 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,203 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,164 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $144,757,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

