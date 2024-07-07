Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,006 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $14,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.76. 617,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.96 and its 200-day moving average is $237.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.