Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 607,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,289,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,806,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 119.9% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $102.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

