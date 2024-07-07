Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 155.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 801,837 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $18,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,250,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,512,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,238,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 31,457 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,413,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,829,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TWO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 1,100,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,535. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,348.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,348.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock worth $376,316 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jonestrading began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

