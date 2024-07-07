Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 467,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,312 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $30,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

