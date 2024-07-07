Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,588,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,409 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $16,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,439,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,619,000 after buying an additional 929,850 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $72,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $838,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 30.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 146,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 20.0% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. 2,711,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,327,595. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $230.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

