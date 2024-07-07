Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 542.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.95. 1,813,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,324. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

