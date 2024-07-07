Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,141 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Argan were worth $16,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 24,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Argan by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGX shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Argan Price Performance

NYSE AGX traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.41. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $899,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 13,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $790,814.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,703.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $899,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,106 shares of company stock worth $4,662,427. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

