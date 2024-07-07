Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,176,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218,540 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $18,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 74.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 100,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CENX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CENX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.16. 1,814,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.30 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. Analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,265.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.