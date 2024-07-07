Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,805 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $31,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1686 per share. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

