Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 997,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169,358 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DNOW were worth $15,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DNOW in the first quarter worth $176,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in DNOW by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in DNOW in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in DNOW in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in DNOW in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNOW traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,140. DNOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.45.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). DNOW had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on DNOW from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

