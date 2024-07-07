Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,092,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184,130 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $17,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 979,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of MWA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,316. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

