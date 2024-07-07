Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 12,526 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,526 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $41,471,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cabot by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,854,000 after buying an additional 205,582 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $6,919,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cabot by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 79,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $6,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBT. Mizuho increased their target price on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Cabot Stock Down 1.6 %

CBT stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,947. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $64.15 and a twelve month high of $103.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

