Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 21,321 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,321 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $31,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after acquiring an additional 317,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,680,000 after buying an additional 435,439 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

NYSE:MMM opened at $101.32 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

