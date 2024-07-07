Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 272,454 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272,454 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $30,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,154 shares of company stock worth $31,128,226 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.76, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.