Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 37,238 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,238 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $41,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $87.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $93.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average of $84.33.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

