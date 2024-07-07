Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 377,872 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,122 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 377,872 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,424,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 492,358 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $16,260,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 446,132 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

NYSE AU traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,953,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,221. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.