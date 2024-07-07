Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 5,027 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $16,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 592.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GLP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,815. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.47). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 105.58%.

Insider Transactions at Global Partners

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.66 per share, with a total value of $426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,669.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,700. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

