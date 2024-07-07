Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 61,725 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 61,725 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $15,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.58. 1,347,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $87.91 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.