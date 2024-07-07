Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 62,700 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 375,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $80.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

