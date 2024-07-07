Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 64,653 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,653 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $32,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MasTec by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after acquiring an additional 502,039 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after purchasing an additional 144,180 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 105,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MasTec by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ opened at $100.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -718.43 and a beta of 1.65.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTZ. DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.23.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

