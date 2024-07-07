Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 7,593 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $16,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,311,000 after acquiring an additional 257,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,221,000 after acquiring an additional 213,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,723,000 after acquiring an additional 265,853 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 824,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 809,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,319,000 after acquiring an additional 93,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHK. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,834. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

