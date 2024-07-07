Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 76,241 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 926,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,241 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $31,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 109.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $792,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

Shares of BKR opened at $34.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

