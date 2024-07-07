Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 85,392 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,392 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.12% of Wabash National worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 583,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $30.07.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

