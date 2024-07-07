Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 201,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:EDV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.39. 408,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,734. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

