Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 11,105 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $18.77 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

