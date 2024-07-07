Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 2,731 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in 3M by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 410,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $101.32 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

