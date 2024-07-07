Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 4,696 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,321 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

