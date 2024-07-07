Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 66 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

KLA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $855.21 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $876.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $777.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $690.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

