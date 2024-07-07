Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires New Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,441,000 after buying an additional 202,092 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,258,000 after acquiring an additional 999,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,077,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63,863 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $109.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $153.94.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.55%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

