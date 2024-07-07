Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires New Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.57 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.29.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.