Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires New Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in GSK by 71.3% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,822 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $92,281,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 670.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,196,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of GSK by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,716,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,746,000 after buying an additional 1,297,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

GSK opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.