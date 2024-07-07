Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 39,074 The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Equity Trust

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 11,750 shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $5.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

